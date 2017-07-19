|
Radio
The Doc Says..."WWE Battleground Looks OK on Paper, Angle's Return Match, Netflix's GLOW" (5-Star PPV Preview)
By The Doc
Jul 19, 2017 - 8:17:09 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What are you most looking forward to at WWE Battleground? Any bold predictions?
This week, The Doc is feeling reasonably refreshed about Smackdown Live after purging some of the thoughts that wouldn't seem to go away until they were written in column form. So, not that he is teeming with excitement about Battleground or anything, but he is ready to put the more positive things about the PPV into perspective. Undoubtedly, the show looks better on paper than it does through the TV build-up and Doc will share his thoughts on each match in detail. Also to be touched on will be Kurt Angle and the Netflix show that everyone is talking about: GLOW.
