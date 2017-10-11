|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
By The Doc
Oct 11, 2017 - 8:04:25 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which Hell in a Cell match from last Sunday was more memorable to you - Owens vs. Shane or Usos vs. New Day?
This week, The Doc is a little bit fired up coming off of a heck of a WWE Hell in a Cell opener and main-event, the latter of which concluded with a rare-for-this-year satisfying swerve. He will discuss what it could mean for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as well as the rest of the card, including what he felt were a pair of surprises that helped off-set the continued stench that Jinder Mahal's mediocre behind keeps leaving on WWE pay-per-views. Also, Doc shares some thoughts on the return of War Games, Enzo Amore's role on 205 Live, and The Shield reunion set to be the focal point of TLC.
|
|
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/Imp at 8EST - The Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Hell in a Cell
The Doc Says..."Fans Are On The Brink; WWE Hell in a Cell Looks Solid, But Smackdown Is Stuck In A Holding Pattern" (Quarterly State of Smackdown Address & 5-Star PPV Preview)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/3/17 (Hell In A Cell Predictions, Jinder Still Sucks, KO/Shane Confrontation, More)