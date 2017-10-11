





The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)

Oct 11, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which Hell in a Cell match from last Sunday was more memorable to you - Owens vs. Shane or Usos vs. New Day?





This week, The Doc is a little bit fired up coming off of a heck of a WWE Hell in a Cell opener and main-event, the latter of which concluded with a rare-for-this-year satisfying swerve. He will discuss what it could mean for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as well as the rest of the card, including what he felt were a pair of surprises that helped off-set the continued stench that Jinder Mahal's mediocre behind keeps leaving on WWE pay-per-views. Also, Doc shares some thoughts on the return of War Games, Enzo Amore's role on 205 Live, and The Shield reunion set to be the focal point of TLC.

