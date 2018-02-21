|
Radio
The Doc Says...True or False: WWE Elimination Chamber Will Be Light On Intrigue
By The Doc
Feb 21, 2018 - 6:40:22 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What is the #1 thing that you are hoping to see at Elimination Chamber this Sunday?
This week, The Doc is trying to decide how excited he should be for Raw's exclusive Elimination Chamber event this Sunday. Most presume it will do little more than confirm a WrestleMania main-event that about 5% of our LOP listener base has expressed real interest in seeing, but what if that is not the case? Doc explores the various possibilities and shares one particular thing that he would like to see from the men's Elimination Chamber in particular regardless of whether Roman Reigns wins or not. He also is a bit more intrigued by Nia Jax vs. Asuka than others, and is curious to see how the women respond to an opportunity like the Chamber that is not quite as ripe for their success as was the Royal Rumble.
The Doc Says...True or False: WWE Elimination Chamber Will Be Light On Intrigue
