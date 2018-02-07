





The Doc Says...The Women Will Take Up Half The WrestleMania Card, Plus Prepare For Seth Rollins vs. Kurt Angle and Don't Count Out Lesnar-Strowman II (with January Match and Wrestler of the Month Awards)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: If you had to fit just six (seven maximum) men's matches on the main WrestleMania card, how would you logically accomplish it?





This week, The Doc returns to the shorter show format of old, but still packs in a ton of content, first in a discussion of the stacked potential women's half (yes, half) of the WrestleMania 34 card and how it might affect the men's roster, and then later how the developments on television are leading him to believe that WWE has not yet finalized its Show of Shows line-up just yet. Take out the rumor of Reigns-Lesnar II, for instance, and what do you actually see taking shape for The Beast's challenger on the grandest stage? Is it really Roman or is it someone else whose name rhymes with his? Also, Doc feels like the Rollins interaction with the Angle family is leading in a direction other than The Architect vs. The Daddy's Boy. Finally, a quick look back at January 2018 reveals some interesting award debates for the Wrestlers and Matches of the Month.





