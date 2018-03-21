





The Doc Says...The State of WWE Address Featuring MR. TITO (plus Taker-Cena and WrestleMania 34 Thoughts)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Has this year's WrestleMania Season done more to restore or harm your faith in WWE?





This week, The Doc is joined by the incomparable Mr. Tito, who is making his first appearance on LOP Radio as well as his first audio appearance of any kind in sixteen years! Just three weeks out from WrestleMania 34, The Doc and Mr. Tito discuss the state of the WWE, assessing the health of the brand in terms of the Network, the TV ratings and contract status, attendance figures, the potential sale of the company, and the creative issues that have plagued pro wrestling's preeminent entity in recent years. We'll leave it up to you decide how positive they feel about the entirety of WWE's situation, but you can rest assured that they are both more excited about Undertaker vs. John Cena than most, and you'll find out why on today's episode.

