|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says..."The Quarterly State of Monday Night Raw Address; Hyped for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns"
By The Doc
Sep 6, 2017 - 8:08:40 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you think that Smackdown Live is still the better brand over Monday Night Raw? If so, why?
Also, if you could make Raw better with one simple change, what change would you make?
This week, The Doc begins with a detailed rundown of the Monday Night WWE brand in his Quarterly State of Raw Address. From the Universal Championship to the Women's Championship, division by division, he will deconstruct the aspects of Raw that have been working well over the past three months and those that are lacking, but here's a preview: Doc thinks that Raw has had a very strong summer overall, while one particular division is hurting the red team from maximizing its performance. Also, with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena having been officially booked for No Mercy, Doc will build on the discussion he started last week regarding these huge matches possibly leaving WrestleMania without an equal headliner and dissect the Reigns-Cena match-up, in general, which he is greatly looking forward to.
|
|
The Doc Says..."The Quarterly State of Monday Night Raw Address; Hyped for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/5/18 (Shane/KO Comes To A Head, Orton/Nakamura #1 Contenders Match, Big SD On Deck Next Week)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, G1 Climax, & Stardom featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 9/4/17 (No Mercy Build, Show/Braun Steel Cage Match, IC Championship On The Line, More)
LOP Radio All-Stars: Fact or Fiction (Is Jinder Worst WWE Champ Ever?, Roman Biggest Heel In WWE?, 205 Live A Failure?, Cody Rhodes, Cena v Reigns, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '98
The Right Side of the Pond - No Mercy Double Main & Mae Young Classic Round 1
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/ Special Guests: Rich Latta & James Boyd from One Nation Radio!
The Doc Says..."Better Save At Least One Mania Main-Event for WrestleMania Itself, NXT's Status, Braun Strowman"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 8/29/17 (#1 Contender Match Announced, Owens Is Owens, The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same)