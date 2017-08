The Doc Says...The Ultimate Summerslam Weekend Preview (w/ NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Preview)

This week, The Doc is joined by The Eternal Optimist himself, Dave Fenichel. They will be discussing all things Summerslam, running down every match on the card and putting into context what is one of the more unique Summer Classics of all-time, a version largely lacking in special attractions and major culminative matches that carry that extra special aura for the second biggest PPV of the year. If you are looking to get excited about Sunday's spectacular instead of wallow in the misery of jaded fandom, this will be the podcast for you! Doc and Dave will also put NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III under their microscopes, with a nice little rundown of Saturday night's events.