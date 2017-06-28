

The Doc Says...The OVW Class of 2002's Place in History, Joe-Lesnar Feud of the Year?, Praise for Seth Rollins

QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you feel about the Cena, Orton, Lesnar, Batista generation in regards to their place in WWE history collectively?



