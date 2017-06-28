LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
The Doc Says...The OVW Class of 2002's Place in History, Joe-Lesnar Feud of the Year?, Praise for Seth Rollins
By The Doc
Jun 28, 2017 - 8:40:33 AM


QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you feel about the Cena, Orton, Lesnar, Batista generation in regards to their place in WWE history collectively?

This week, The Doc would like to attempt to contextualize the place in history of the esteemed Ohio Valley Wrestling Class of 2002, highlighted by all-time heavyweights John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Dave Batista. Is it just Doc or is this class, which has mind-boggling cumulative stats, not get the recognition that it may deserve as the single greatest collection of talent ever to start on the WWE main roster in the same year? There is an interesting discussion to be had there. Also, Seth Rollins seems to be settling in nicely to his babyface role and Samoa Joe is coming into his own opposite Brock Lesnar in a top pick for 2017's Feud of the Year through the first half of the calendar.

