Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says...The Controversy of Survivor Series Overshadowed Its Greatness
By The Doc
Nov 22, 2017 - 10:35:13 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY #1: What do you think will become of Braun Strowman closing Survivor Series as the last man standing?
QUESTION OF THE DAY #2: Who came out of Survivor Series weekend looking the best?
This week, The Doc is joined by Rich Latta and Dave Fenichel to discuss WWE Survivor Series and NXT Takeover: War Games. There are several hot takes you won't want to miss, and some enjoyable banter stimulated by the returning "Eternal Optimist." Many a mixed opinion to be heard here regarding both shows from the Big 4 weekend, particularly as it pertained to the controversial Survivor Series main-event and War Games, but they also genuinely agreed on the show's overall quality, particularly the match between AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.
