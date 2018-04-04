|
|
|
|
|
Radio
The Doc Says...The 5-Star WrestleMania 34 Preview
By The Doc
Apr 4, 2018 - 7:56:19 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Which match will main-event WrestleMania this Sunday? Which match should main-event on Sunday?
This week, The Doc is excited for WRESTLEMANIA!!! The card is stacked, full of matches that have a chance to either offer the preeminent quality of the weekend and/or offer the most memorable moment of the Show of Shows. In order from least interesting to most interesting, Doc previews the entire event. You might be surprised to learn where Lesnar vs. Reigns ranks on his list, as well as Cena vs. Undertaker, but you can rest assured that two matches in particular stand out as heads above the rest on paper, one because it is the match that everyone guarantees will be worthy of all the hype and the other because it is what WrestleMania is supposed to be all about.
