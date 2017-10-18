|
Radio
The Doc Says..."Tables, Lacking, & Chairs (1-Star Preview); KO-Sami FTW; Please Don't Re-sign Brock!"
By The Doc
Oct 18, 2017 - 9:14:30 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: True or False - WWE TLC 2017 is the worst pay-per-view card, on paper, in at least three years?
This week, The Doc is ready and willing to preview this Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view, but he is barely able due to the lackluster card and the borderline complete lack of intrigue featured on it. The Shield is back and that's fun, right? But what else will there be for us to sink our teeth into as diehard enthusiasts? Doc discusses. Also on his mind is Brock Lesnar's rumored opponent for Survivor Series (laughable) and The Beast Incarnate's potential plans for a new contract (nauseating). 90% of this podcast may listen like Doc turning heel on the WWE product, but the silver-lining is the glowing appraisal to open the show regarding the incredible Kevin Owens and his new sidekick, Sami Zayn.
