Radio
The Doc Says..."Surviving 'Series Season, WWE Fans Regaining Youthful Exuberance, Emma's Release, My Favorite WWE Match, & More Answers To Mailbag Questions"
By The Doc
Nov 1, 2017 - 8:11:21 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: How are you feeling about the build to Survivor Series, thus far?
This week, The Doc walks you through his attempts to get into the November Classic mood ahead of the 2017 Survivor Series and, as promised last week, does so with a more optimistic tone (even if what he has to say isn't necessarily all sunshine and rainbows). He also touches on Emma's release just a week after a stronger showing than expected opposite Asuka at TLC. The remainder of the show turns to questions submitted on social media, covering a wide range of topics from fans rediscovering their more youthful exuberance for WWE, the potential benefits of the Cruiserweight division intermingling with the main roster, Doc's own all-time favorite WWE match, and more!.
