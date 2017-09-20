





The Doc Says..."Summerslam Was The No Mercy Prequel, Cena Retiring?, Jinder Failing! (5-Star PPV Preview and more)

Sep 20, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you more excited for No Mercy than you were for Summerslam?





This week, The Doc takes an in-depth look at WWE No Mercy, which he feels essentially is the card, at least from the standpoint of the headlining matches, that we should have gotten at Summerslam 5 weeks ago; it feels like a bigger deal, does No Mercy, than did the so-termed "second biggest PPV of the year." So, there's a lot of enthusiasm for Sunday's super card. Doc also discusses the thought he initially shared last week on social media regarding John Cena's potential retirement being a possible explanation for burning his way through so many big matches since early August. Jinder Mahal was in the wrestling news over the weekend, so that will be touched on too.

