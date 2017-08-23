

The Doc Says...Summerslam & Its Fall-Out, Cena vs. Reigns Later, Braun vs. Brock Now, Plus The Modern Day Mediocrity

QUESTION OF THE DAY: How are you feeling about the post-Summerslam direction taken by WWE?





This week, The Doc is joined by Rich Latta and Dave Fenichel to discuss a variety of topics stemming from an eventful Summerslam weekend. Where do Summerslam '17 and its best matches rank historically amongst their Summer Classic peers? Given the weakness of the first hour of Sunday's extravaganza and the strength of the Kick-Off show, is it simply time to do away with the pre-shows for the betterment of the main-drawing pay-per-view product? Both of these questions to be answered.



Plus, the trio will dive into where WWE goes from here, looking ahead to Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar and the next Big 4 PPV, Survivor Series.







