





Radio Posted in:

The Doc Says...Styles Saves The WWE Title, Survivor Series Build Has Been Weird, WWE's "Win-Loss Record" Since 2002

By

Nov 8, 2017 - 9:41:25 AM



By The Doc Nov 8, 2017 - 9:41:25 AM Follow @TheDocLOP









QUESTION OF THE DAY: So, AJ Styles is WWE Champion. If he keeps the title, how interested are you in a Lesnar vs. Styles match at Survivor Series?





This week, The Doc rejoices over AJ Styles rescuing the WWE Championship from the depths of mediocrity-laden despair, highlighting what the victory means for WWE in the near future, presuming the result holds; of course, if the result doesn't hold, then expect more #HeelDoc fueled by the apathy of the most average WWE Champ in history, Jinder Mahal. Also, Doc discusses what has been and will continue to be a strange build to Survivor Series, perhaps the quintessential example in modern WWE lore of the phrase "card subject to change." Finally, he dives back into a topic that organically began last week, comparing WWE to sports fandom, looking at WWE's hypothetical "win-loss record" as if it were a college football program, and attempting to use the comparison to help better contextualize why the current fanbase is so jaded (though not as jaded as it was 24 hours ago when WWE was still committed to its Jinder project).

This week, The Doc rejoices over AJ Styles rescuing the WWE Championship from the depths of mediocrity-laden despair, highlighting what the victory means for WWE in the near future, presuming the result holds; of course, if the result doesn't hold, then expect more #HeelDoc fueled by the apathy of the most average WWE Champ in history, Jinder Mahal. Also, Doc discusses what has been and will continue to be a strange build to Survivor Series, perhaps the quintessential example in modern WWE lore of the phrase "card subject to change." Finally, he dives back into a topic that organically began last week, comparing WWE to sports fandom, looking at WWE's hypothetical "win-loss record" as if it were a college football program, and attempting to use the comparison to help better contextualize why the current fanbase is so jaded (though not as jaded as it was 24 hours ago when WWE was still committed to its Jinder project).