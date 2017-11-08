|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says...Styles Saves The WWE Title, Survivor Series Build Has Been Weird, WWE's "Win-Loss Record" Since 2002
By The Doc
Nov 8, 2017 - 9:41:25 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: So, AJ Styles is WWE Champion. If he keeps the title, how interested are you in a Lesnar vs. Styles match at Survivor Series?
This week, The Doc rejoices over AJ Styles rescuing the WWE Championship from the depths of mediocrity-laden despair, highlighting what the victory means for WWE in the near future, presuming the result holds; of course, if the result doesn't hold, then expect more #HeelDoc fueled by the apathy of the most average WWE Champ in history, Jinder Mahal. Also, Doc discusses what has been and will continue to be a strange build to Survivor Series, perhaps the quintessential example in modern WWE lore of the phrase "card subject to change." Finally, he dives back into a topic that organically began last week, comparing WWE to sports fandom, looking at WWE's hypothetical "win-loss record" as if it were a college football program, and attempting to use the comparison to help better contextualize why the current fanbase is so jaded (though not as jaded as it was 24 hours ago when WWE was still committed to its Jinder project).
|
|
The Doc Says...Styles Saves The WWE Title, Survivor Series Build Has Been Weird, WWE's "Win-Loss Record" Since 2002
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/7/17 (NEW WWE Champion Crowned But Why, And Where Do We Go From Here?, Survivor Series Chatter, Intergender Match, Much More!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/6/17 (Thoughts On Jericho/Omega, Title Change Has Major SS Implications, 3 Big Predictions (But Only One That's Likely), Braun vs Miz, Much More!)
Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says...Bret Hart's Incomparable In-Ring Legacy (Part 1) (at 2:30PM ET)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Souled Out '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/ Special Guest: Marissa McCool! - Warfare & War Games: The Build For Survivor Series & NXT TakeOver
The Doc Says..."Surviving 'Series Season, WWE Fans Regaining Youthful Exuberance, Emma's Release, My Favorite WWE Match, & More Answers To Mailbag Questions"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell's Halloween SmackDown Spook-tacular! (Super Special Spoopy Intro Song, Steve Eats Some Crow And Breaks Down Potential Survivor Series Swerves, Team SmackDown Takes Further Shape, Much More!)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA, New Japan, & Stardom)