The Doc Says..."Smackdown Live Is In A Strange Place After WWE Money in the Bank" (w/ Dave Fenichel)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you feel better about the Smackdown brand heading into the summer after Money in the Bank?





This week, The Doc is joined by frequent column and podcasting collaborator, LOP's award-winning columnist, "The Eternal Optimist" Dave Fenichel. WWE Money in the Bank was last weekend, of course, so they will be breaking down a card that included the first-ever Women's MITB Ladder Match. How did they acquit themselves in such an environment and what of the controversy surrounding the finish? Was the men's version able to live up to the hype it had received prior to bell-time as a potential best-ever iteration and what of Baron Corbin's status as Mr. MITB? Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign will obviously be a heavy point of discussion as well. Is it working? Does anyone care There's plenty to dissect from Smackdown Live's most recent PPV offering...







