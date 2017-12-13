





The Doc Says...Skirmish of Champions, Roman Reigns Discussion, Women's Wrestler of the Year and Women's Match of the Year

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Rate your interest in Clash of Champions on a scale of 1-10; then, what are you hoping comes out of Smackdown's last PPV of the year?





This week, The Doc dives back into the ever-controversial topic of Roman Reigns, and finds himself somewhat to sympathetic to The Big Dog's cause given his track record in the ring over the past few years. Only three other stars in a loaded era of performers have more four-star matches than he does since the beginning of 2015, making Doc wonder why we're so hard on Reigns himself instead of more specifically concentrating our collective vitriol toward WWE for botching his character. Also, Doc feels obligated to talk about Smackdown's Clash of Champions PPV, but it will not be discussed with a happy tone by any means. Finally, the year that was for Women's wrestling will be put under the spotlight, as Doc names WWE's main roster female of 2017 and WWE/NXT's women's Match of the Year.

