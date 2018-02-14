|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says...Setting The WrestleMania Stage For #Raw & #SDLive, Pre-Elimination Chamber and Fast Lane (Suggested Possibilities for Strowman, Miz, Rollins, Balor, Usos, Alexa, & More)
By The Doc
Feb 14, 2018 - 10:39:37 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Presuming Reigns vs. Lesnar, Nakamura vs. Styles, and Charlotte vs. Asuka, how would you prefer to see the other stars used?
This week, The Doc will be evaluating the potential fates of all of the talents not presumed to have their WrestleMania opponents already set in stone ahead of the Raw exclusive pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, later this month and the Smackdown exclusive pay-per-view, Fast Lane, next month. While we know Nakamura will challenge AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar will likely defend against Roman Reigns, and Charlotte is rumored to be facing Asuka, there are conflicting reports about the vast majority of the other current roster talents (plus John Cena). Doc will offer his thoughts on the best case scenarios for everyone from The Miz to Finn Balor to The Usos to Bobby Roode to Kevin Owens to Alexa Bliss; spoiler alert, as mentioned last week, he has his heart set on Rollins vs. Angle, and he'll beef up that prediction this week with a little bit of fantasy booking to show how it might work.
|
|
The Doc Says...Setting The WrestleMania Stage For #Raw & #SDLive, Pre-Elimination Chamber and Fast Lane (Suggested Possibilities for Strowman, Miz, Rollins, Balor, Usos, Alexa, & More)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 2/13/18 (Dual Brand PPV Rumor Mill, SD Writers Are Allergic To Logic, Fastlane Takes Further Shape, US Open Challenge, More!)
The Global Revolution (Beyond Wrestling, CMLL, Stardom)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 2/12/18 (Chamber Match Gains A Few Twists, Singin' Strowman, Rousey News, Raw Keeps Delivering Strong Matches, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '00
The Right Side Of The Pond: Storylines, Matches and Wrestlers We Reconsidered!
The Doc Says...The Women Will Take Up Half The WrestleMania Card, Plus Prepare For Seth Rollins vs. Kurt Angle and Don't Count Out Lesnar-Strowman II (with January Match and Wrestler of the Month Awards)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 2/6/18 (SD Officially Makes Zero Sense, Kevin + Sami = Shenanigans, Glorious Rusev Day, SmackDown Top 10 Debuts But We've No Clue What It Means, More!)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA, Bar Wrestling, & wXw)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 2/5/18 (Jordan Injury Speculation, Huge P(l)otholes On The Women's Road To WrestleMania Emerge, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Continue, Much More!)