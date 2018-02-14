





Radio Posted in:

The Doc Says...Setting The WrestleMania Stage For #Raw & #SDLive, Pre-Elimination Chamber and Fast Lane (Suggested Possibilities for Strowman, Miz, Rollins, Balor, Usos, Alexa, & More)

By

Feb 14, 2018 - 10:39:37 AM



By The Doc Feb 14, 2018 - 10:39:37 AM Follow @TheDocLOP









QUESTION OF THE DAY: Presuming Reigns vs. Lesnar, Nakamura vs. Styles, and Charlotte vs. Asuka, how would you prefer to see the other stars used?





This week, The Doc will be evaluating the potential fates of all of the talents not presumed to have their WrestleMania opponents already set in stone ahead of the Raw exclusive pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, later this month and the Smackdown exclusive pay-per-view, Fast Lane, next month. While we know Nakamura will challenge AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar will likely defend against Roman Reigns, and Charlotte is rumored to be facing Asuka, there are conflicting reports about the vast majority of the other current roster talents (plus John Cena). Doc will offer his thoughts on the best case scenarios for everyone from The Miz to Finn Balor to The Usos to Bobby Roode to Kevin Owens to Alexa Bliss; spoiler alert, as mentioned last week, he has his heart set on Rollins vs. Angle, and he'll beef up that prediction this week with a little bit of fantasy booking to show how it might work.

This week, The Doc will be evaluating the potential fates of all of the talents not presumed to have their WrestleMania opponents already set in stone ahead of the Raw exclusive pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, later this month and the Smackdown exclusive pay-per-view, Fast Lane, next month. While we know Nakamura will challenge AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar will likely defend against Roman Reigns, and Charlotte is rumored to be facing Asuka, there are conflicting reports about the vast majority of the other current roster talents (plus John Cena). Doc will offer his thoughts on the best case scenarios for everyone from The Miz to Finn Balor to The Usos to Bobby Roode to Kevin Owens to Alexa Bliss; spoiler alert, as mentioned last week, he has his heart set on Rollins vs. Angle, and he'll beef up that prediction this week with a little bit of fantasy booking to show how it might work.