Radio
The Doc Says...Sadly, WrestleMania 34 Was My Least Favorite WrestleMania of the Modern Era
By The Doc
Apr 11, 2018 - 8:21:53 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you think WWE will ever just let Roman Reigns be Roman Reigns, or is what we've seen these past few years the status quo to be expected indefinitely?
This week, The Doc is unexpectedly flying solo, absent usual post-Big 4 partners in crime, Rich Latta and Dave Fenichel; most of the time, he cannot wait to talk about WrestleMania, but this year's disappointing final three hours made Doc feel like he couldn't wait NOT to talk about WrestleMania. It was not all bad by any means, but in this post-Mania episode, Doc unleashes a wide variety of thoughts about the weekend as whole, peaking unfortunately with the Undertaker vs. John Cena segment and the lethal dose of poision that it inflicted on WrestleMania 34; not even a Hail Mary dose of the Yes! Movement could save The Show of Shows from dying a horrible death once the Grim Reaper that was Roman vs. Brock II began. The good, the bad, and the ugly will all be dissected, for better and for worse.
