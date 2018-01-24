The Doc Says...Royal Rumble Weekend Spectacular (Previewing NXT Takeover: Philadelphia w/ LOP's J Cool and The WWE Royal Rumble Card)







This week, The Doc is in a festive mood! It is now time for the ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW! LOP's resident NXT guru, J Cool, will join the show's first half hour or so to run down the Takeover: Philadelphia card; spoiler alert - neither believes that the perceived lack of depth is going to be an issue on Saturday night, as both expect the type of awesome show that Takeover's reputation suggests. Later in the program, Doc resumes solo duties and discusses the various points of intrigue on the January Classic card, specifically spotlighting the tag team title matches and the massive influence that the two battle royals will have on the overall quality of Sunday's event, given the rather ho-hum WWE and Universal Title matches; Doc feels that the winners of the Rumbles will be particularly important this year.