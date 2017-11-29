





The Doc Says...No Lesnar? Good for Finn; Cena's Strangely Booked 2017; WWE Month-in-Review (November 2017's Wrestler and Match of the Month)

Nov 29, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Compared to how he was used in 2017 especially, how would you like to see John Cena booked in 2018 and beyond?





This week, The Doc dishes positive vibes on Finn Balor avoiding The Beast Incarnate - instead of being pulled from a potential match with him - and how it will ultimately benefit his career as a headlining act. Also, he is puzzled by John Cena's role in WWE and does not see how much of his 2017 booking has benefited anybody, neither fans, WWE, nor Cena himself. Finally, Doc will look back at November 2017 with his patented Month-in-Review, for the first time in podcast rather than column form since it debuted three plus years ago.





Previous Wrestler of the Month winners: John Cena (Jan), Braun Strowman (Feb), Roman Reigns (Mar), (Tie) Neville & Braun Strowman (Apr), Kevin Owens* (May), Samoa Joe (Jun), The New Day (Jul), and Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose (Aug), John Cena (Sept), and Kevin Owens (Oct)



Previous Match of the Month winners: Styles vs. Cena at Royal Rumble (Jan), Strowman vs. Big Show on Raw (Feb), Reigns vs. Strowman at Fast Lane (Mar), Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania (Apr), Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne at Takeover: Chicago (May), Ambrose vs. Miz at Extreme Rules (Jun), Dar vs. Alexander on 205 Live (Jul), Strowman vs. Lesnar vs. Joe vs. Reigns at Summerslam (Aug), Cena vs. Reigns at No Mercy (Sept), and Owens vs. Shane at Hell in a Cell (Oct)