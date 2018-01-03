|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says...New Years Resolutions for WWE, Asuka vs. Alexa, A Bold Idea for Nakamura vs. Styles
By The Doc
Jan 3, 2018 - 7:31:05 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What are you hoping to see from WWE in 2018?
This week, The Doc is feeling refreshed from the flip of the calendar. He will be discussing his various hopes for thematic resolutions in the new year to some of WWE's biggest glaring issues from last year. For instance, how about - in the interest of the current generation taking the next step - we get both a contemporary Royal Rumble winner and a Summerslam main-event limited exclusively to stars who debuted in WWE this decade? Doc will also talk about the prospect of Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, aided in part by the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, as well as the Smackdown Live tag team division. In perhaps the boldest part of the show, he will address the potential of Nakamura vs. Styles, specifically how he feels that Vince McMahon will "WWE it up" and how that might actually work if done correctly.
|
|
The Doc Says...New Years Resolutions for WWE, Asuka vs. Alexa, A Bold Idea for Nakamura vs. Styles
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 1/2/18 (SD Championship Match Set For Rumble And It Makes No Sense, Tag Title Turmoil, US Title Tourney Continues, More!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 1/1/18 (Happy New Year!, Addressing Women's Rumble Worries, Asuka vs Alexa, IC Strap On The Line, Much More!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell Presents... The 4th Annual Shifty Awards (Best of WWE in 2017)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '99
The Right Side of the Pond - Looking Ahead to WrestleMania 34
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE @8EST! - WWE End of Year Awards 2017!
The Doc Says...A Not So Obvious 2017 Wrestler of the Year, WWE Month-in-Review (Dec), Women's Rumble
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 12/26/17 (What's Up With Dolph & The US Title?, Shane v Owens/Zayn and Daniel? Continues, More!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 12/25/17 (It's Christmas!, The Ramifications of Ambrose's Injury, Cena Returns, More!)