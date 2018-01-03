





The Doc Says...New Years Resolutions for WWE, Asuka vs. Alexa, A Bold Idea for Nakamura vs. Styles

Jan 3, 2018 - 7:31:05 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: What are you hoping to see from WWE in 2018?





This week, The Doc is feeling refreshed from the flip of the calendar. He will be discussing his various hopes for thematic resolutions in the new year to some of WWE's biggest glaring issues from last year. For instance, how about - in the interest of the current generation taking the next step - we get both a contemporary Royal Rumble winner and a Summerslam main-event limited exclusively to stars who debuted in WWE this decade? Doc will also talk about the prospect of Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, aided in part by the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, as well as the Smackdown Live tag team division. In perhaps the boldest part of the show, he will address the potential of Nakamura vs. Styles, specifically how he feels that Vince McMahon will "WWE it up" and how that might actually work if done correctly.

