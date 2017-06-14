LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
The Doc Says..."Money in the Bank Should Move SD Live In The Right Direction" (5-Star PPV Preview & The State of Smackdown Address)
By The Doc
Jun 14, 2017 - 8:14:19 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who do you think will win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match? When do you think he will cash in?


This week, The Doc has Smackdown Live on the brain as the blue team races toward what he feels to be a very important Money in the Bank PPV for the brand's near future. Jinder Mahal's defense of the WWE Championship takes a backseat to the titular Ladder Match, which seems destined to end the novelty run of the Maharaja and put Smackdown on a better, more credible course. Who wins MITB? Also, Doc will give his detailed thoughts on the Smackdown women's division and its Money in the Bank match and run-down the rest of the card in the process.


  The Doc Says..."Money in the Bank Should Move SD Live In The Right Direction" (5-Star PPV Preview & The State of Smackdown Address)

