The Doc Says..."Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon FTW, Mae Young Classic Thoughts, and, Eh, Undertaker vs. Cena Might Still Happen"

Sep 13, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: What was your overall impression of the Mae Young Classic?





This week, The Doc shares his thoughts on a hodgepodge of topics ranging from the Mae Young Classic (solid stuff) to the probable WWE Four Horsewomen vs. MMA Four Horsewomen spin-off (unsold) to the Smackdown Live foundation-establishing feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens (big fan!) to the potential return of the thought-to-be-retired Undertaker (double meh). As the previousparenthetical remarks and the grades in the title suggest, Doc is all over the place with his feelings on these various matters, but sound is his reasoning behind each.

