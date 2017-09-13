|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says..."Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon FTW, Mae Young Classic Thoughts, and, Eh, Undertaker vs. Cena Might Still Happen"
By The Doc
Sep 13, 2017 - 9:34:17 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What was your overall impression of the Mae Young Classic?
This week, The Doc shares his thoughts on a hodgepodge of topics ranging from the Mae Young Classic (solid stuff) to the probable WWE Four Horsewomen vs. MMA Four Horsewomen spin-off (unsold) to the Smackdown Live foundation-establishing feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens (big fan!) to the potential return of the thought-to-be-retired Undertaker (double meh). As the previousparenthetical remarks and the grades in the title suggest, Doc is all over the place with his feelings on these various matters, but sound is his reasoning behind each.
|
|
The Doc Says..."Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon FTW, Mae Young Classic Thoughts, and, Eh, Undertaker vs. Cena Might Still Happen"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/12/17 (Vince Returns, Multiple Title Matches, Hell in a Cell Slowly Takes Shape)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, AAW, & Lucha Memes featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 9/11/17 (Remembering 9/11/01, Strowman vs Cena, Baby Miz News, No Mercy Build, Much More)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Slamboree '98
The Right Side of the Pond - The History of No Mercy
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Guest: Steven F'n Bell! - Mae Young Classic & What Asuka Relinquishing The Women's Championship Means For NXT
The Doc Says..."The Quarterly State of Monday Night Raw Address; Hyped for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/5/18 (Shane/KO Comes To A Head, Orton/Nakamura #1 Contenders Match, Big SD On Deck Next Week)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, G1 Climax, & Stardom featured!)