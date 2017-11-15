The Doc Says...Houston, We Have War Games and Survivor Series (Weekend Preview)







QUESTION OF THE DAY: What are your predictions for both NXT Takeover and WWE Survivor Series?





This week, The Doc is feeling enthusiastic for a second straight week! Survivor Series has taken shape and the shape it has taken has Doc ready for the latest Big 4 weekend. Call it cautious optimism, if you will, as NXT has a lot of key players missing from the roster that built the Takeover legacy; War Games feels as much like compensation for lack of star power as it does the culmination of events organically leading to the return of WCW's most dangerous gimmick match. Can the fresh faces step up to the plate and maintain the stellar reputation that NXT Takeover has built in the last two or so years? Doc weighs in. Then, on Sunday, a wide variety of intriguing matches will attempt to more than adequately fill four hours. The ceiling seems pretty high for the show, but the basement also seems pretty low. With AJ vs. Brock, New Day vs. Shield, and the other battles for brand supremacy filling in the gaps, there is a lot of potential for a great show (more cautious optimism). Doc will run down the card from top to bottom.

