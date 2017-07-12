|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says..."Great Expectations, Joe's Status, Double Turns, Summerslam, Angle's Comeback Match"
By The Doc
Jul 12, 2017 - 7:45:55 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What is the #1 thing that holds WWE back from being what you'd ideally like it to be?
This week, The Doc is joined by Rich Latta of One Nation Radio and SocialSuplex.Com to discuss WWE Great Balls of Fire. Was Lesnar vs. Joe able to live up to the hype? And what's next for the Universal Title picture? Also, the dynamic duo will take an in-depth look at the rest of the card and seek to put the Raw brand's booking into Summerslam-perspective since the 2nd biggest show of the year is on deck for the red team.
