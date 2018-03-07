





The Doc Says...Fast Lane Looks Pretty OK, Modern McMahons, February WWE Awards

Mar 7, 2018



QUESTION OF THE DAY: What is the best case scenario for each Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 34?





This week, The Doc is actually feeling pretty optimistic about the Smackdown brand; not its weekly TV show, mind you (that's still a creative dumpster fire), but about its upcoming Fast Lane pay-per-view. Low and behold, the card for Sunday is looking alright on paper; Doc previews a show that filled out much better beyond its cluster main-event than one had any right to expect. Also, he discusses the role that the McMahon family plays on television in the modern era and reveals the February awards for male and female Wrestler of the Month (January's winners were Nakamura and Asuka) and Match of the Month (January winner was Almas vs. Gargano at Takeover).

