The Doc Says..."Fans Are On The Brink; WWE Hell in a Cell Looks Solid, But Smackdown Is Stuck In A Holding Pattern" (Quarterly State of Smackdown Address & 5-Star PPV Preview)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: With some of even the most ardent diehard fans on the brink of turning in their supporter-cards, what would WWE have to do to get you to completely abandon ship on its product?





This week, The Doc has a lot on his mind, starting with many fans that he has known for years being on the brink of saying their goodbyes to the WWE product; he will explore fan breaking points. Hell in a Cell is this Sunday and the card looks pretty good on paper, but will it be a microcosm of the blue brand's core problems to be discussed in the Quarterly State of Smackdown Address? Doc both previews the upcoming pay-per-view and offers his thoughts on how the B-show has been performing since the early part of the summer.

