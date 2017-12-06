





Radio Posted in:

The Doc Says...Early Royal Rumble Favorites, What WWE Must Do for Roman-Brock II; Plus Paige, Absolution, and 205 Live

By

Dec 6, 2017 - 9:08:43 AM



By The Doc Dec 6, 2017 - 9:08:43 AM Follow @TheDocLOP









QUESTION OF THE DAY: If Roman Reigns does not win the Royal Rumble next month, who do you think will (and does that differ from who you think should)?





This week, The Doc is thinking ahead to the 2018 Royal Rumble Match; it has been a long time since WWE produced a Rumble which sent the crowd home happy and there is serious doubt that this will be the year that rectifies the problem, but what if this year presented the perfect scenario to allow for the diehard fans to start the Road to WrestleMania thinking good things instead of the usual ho-hum or doom-and-gloom? Doc will discuss. Also, Reigns vs. Lesnar is inevitable, presumably, so Doc will also explore a way that it maybe - just maybe - could work for him, in hopes that perhaps it might also help you if you're as disinterested on the surface as he is.

This week, The Doc is thinking ahead to the 2018 Royal Rumble Match; it has been a long time since WWE produced a Rumble which sent the crowd home happy and there is serious doubt that this will be the year that rectifies the problem, but what if this year presented the perfect scenario to allow for the diehard fans to start the Road to WrestleMania thinking good things instead of the usual ho-hum or doom-and-gloom? Doc will discuss. Also, Reigns vs. Lesnar is inevitable, presumably, so Doc will also explore a way that it maybe - just maybe - could work for him, in hopes that perhaps it might also help you if you're as disinterested on the surface as he is.