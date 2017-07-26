|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says..."Closing Battleground Thoughts, Fatal 4-Way Rumination, Summerslam 2017 Rumors"
By The Doc
Jul 26, 2017 - 7:33:39 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Who is your early favorite to win the Fatal 4-Way at Summerslam for the Universal Championship?
This week, The Doc unfortunately was unable to connect (literally - internet issues) with Dave Fenichel for their traditional post-PPV chat, so he's going it alone and tackling more than just WWE Battleground, which he could not bring himself to discuss for an entire podcast; needless to say he was disappointed and he does not mind saying so while prognosticating on the demise of the Smackdown brand in general. However, Summerslam is upon us and WWE is making some interesting booking decisions for the year's second biggest PPV. Are they going over well with Doc?
To order The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment (Third Edition), click here
|
|
The Doc Says..."Closing Battleground Thoughts, Fatal 4-Way Rumination, Summerslam 2017 Rumors"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 7/25/17 (SD Tries To Regain Footing, Surprise Return, NEW Champion Crowned, Why Next Week Could Ultimately "Save" SmackDown's Summer)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, PROGRESS, & Dragon Gate featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 7/24/17 (Raw Has Become The Anti-SmackDown, SummerSlam Main Event Set, Rollins' Road To Redemption Continues, New Women's #1 Contender, Tag Teams, More)
LOP Radio Aftershock: Battleground 2017 (Best Punjabi Prison Match Ever... Though That's Not Saying Much, New Champions Crowned, SD Could've Rebounded Here... But They Didn't)
WCW: The Legacy Series - World War 3 '97 (Was Scott Hall the Right Choice?)
The Right Side of the Pond - The State of the Shield
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Leaf! LIVE at 5:30EST/10:30BST! THIS is PROGRESS, Battleground & Great Britain Main Events NXT!
The Doc Says..."WWE Battleground Looks OK on Paper, Angle's Return Match, Netflix's GLOW" (5-Star PPV Preview)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 7/18/17 (Battleground Predictions, Jinder v Orton Is Killing SD, Tag Division Now On Life Support, Cena Promo And "Evil Foreigner" Angles Are Lowest Common Denominator Crap)