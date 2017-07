The Doc Says..."Closing Battleground Thoughts, Fatal 4-Way Rumination, Summerslam 2017 Rumors"

This week, The Doc unfortunately was unable to connect (literally - internet issues) with Dave Fenichel for their traditional post-PPV chat, so he's going it alone and tackling more than just WWE Battleground, which he could not bring himself to discuss for an entire podcast; needless to say he was disappointed and he does not mind saying so while prognosticating on the demise of the Smackdown brand in general. However, Summerslam is upon us and WWE is making some interesting booking decisions for the year's second biggest PPV. Are they going over well with Doc?