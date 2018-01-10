





The Doc Says...Cena's WrestleMania 34 Role, Mick Foley's Comment on Household Names, Hall of Fame Snubs Yet To Be Rectified

Jan 10, 2018



QUESTION OF THE DAY: No matter what happens this year for him at WrestleMania, what is John Cena's legacy?





This week, The Doc analyzes the potential role of John Cena at WrestleMania 34, specifically looking at two options that would make sense within the context of the rumors flying about. Also, he discusses the comments that Mick Foley recently made to NBC News regarding the lack of household names in WWE today; Doc found them to be astute and insightful and wonders if we shouldn't follow the Hall of Famer's lead. Speaking of the Hall of Fame, the headliner of WWE's 2018 class should be revealed very soon and The Doc looks accordingly at some of the names that he really wants to see inducted (the "snubs" if you will).

