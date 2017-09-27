





The Doc Says..."Braun Is Toast, Cena-Reigns Was Devisive, Tag Team Wrestling's Modern Peak, No Mercy Review, & Nia For The Win!"

Sep 27, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: In your mind, how much damage did WWE do to Braun Strowman on Sunday?





This week, The Doc is joined by Rich Latta from socialsuplex.com and One Nation Radio to discuss the various major talking points coming out of WWE No Mercy. Doc proclaimed the main-event a "must-win" for Braun Strowman, who got treated at the PPV instead like a run-of-the-mill challenger-of-the-month. How is the dynamic duo feeling about yet another ho-hum Lesnar match? John Cena and Roman Reigns put on a performance that has drummed up a lot of conflicting opinions from the diehard and critical fanbases, so perspective will be added on that situation. Also, the undercard delivered quite well and there's a controversial new Cruiserweight Champion. A lot to talk about this week!

