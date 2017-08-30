The Doc Says..."Better Save At Least One Mania Main-Event for WrestleMania Itself, NXT's Status, Braun Strowman"







"Better Save At Least One Mania Main-Event for WrestleMania Itself, NXT's Status, Braun Strowman"

Aug 30, 2017



QUESTION OF THE DAY: If you could book any main-event at WrestleMania using only regular roster members and you had to sell it to Vince McMahon himself, what would you choose and how would you sell it?





This week, The Doc is very Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar oriented, as the main-event at the upcoming No Mercy PPV is one that, as much as it reflects striking while the proverbial iron is hot with The Monster Among Men, could have just as easily main-evented WrestleMania next April; so could John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and it too will happen for the first time (ever?) at No Mercy. We have seen the proliferation of such scenarios in the last couple of years; WWE will even at times say outright, "This match could main-event WrestleMania," it will deliver like a Mania main-event, and then the actual WrestleMania main-event will lack inspiration in the build up, stink the joint out, or both. Doc weighs in on the issue, as well as Strowman vs. Lesnar in general.



Also, NXT is undergoing another foundational shift. What will it become in the aftermath?



