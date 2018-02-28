





The Doc Says...As the World Turns: The Ups and Downs of The Road to WrestleMania

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you think that these pay-per-views between the Rumble and the "Show of Shows" add anything to WrestleMania Season?





This week, The Doc is riding the roller-coaster that is the Road to WrestleMania. Elimination Chamber this past Sunday did little to inspire confidence that WWE had its creative juices flowing, largely delivering a show that confirmed long-held and not exactly popular rumors of the main-event in New Orleans six weeks from now. Doc discusses his viewpoints on the various happenings throughout Raw's final brand-only pay-per-view and reveals how he was feeling the day after. Then, he talks about whether or not the events produced on Monday night's Raw were able to change his emotional tune about WrestleMania.

