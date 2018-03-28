





The Doc Says...Analyzing Daniel Bryan's Return and Previewing NXT Takeover: New Orleans

QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you feel the talents of Aleister Black will translate to the WWE main roster?





This week, The Doc is in a reflective and speculative mood regarding the return of Daniel Bryan to in-ring action at WrestleMania 34. So many have echoed long-standing concerns about his health and about whether or not he's safe to come back; Doc attempts to put your mind at ease. Then, LOP's NXT reviewer and columnist, J Cool, joins the show for a very engaging discussion about the upcoming Takeover: New Orleans card (Spoiler Alert!), which both feel has the potential to be regarded as the best of its kind by the time all is said and done a week from Saturday. Is Gargano vs. Ciampa WrestleMania weekend's second most anticipated match? Is it time for another changing of the guard in both the women's division and the NXT Heavyweight Title division? Doc and JC converse on those and many other NXT topics.

