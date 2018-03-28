|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says...Analyzing Daniel Bryan's Return and Previewing NXT Takeover: New Orleans
By The Doc
Mar 28, 2018 - 7:57:36 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: How do you feel the talents of Aleister Black will translate to the WWE main roster?
This week, The Doc is in a reflective and speculative mood regarding the return of Daniel Bryan to in-ring action at WrestleMania 34. So many have echoed long-standing concerns about his health and about whether or not he's safe to come back; Doc attempts to put your mind at ease. Then, LOP's NXT reviewer and columnist, J Cool, joins the show for a very engaging discussion about the upcoming Takeover: New Orleans card (Spoiler Alert!), which both feel has the potential to be regarded as the best of its kind by the time all is said and done a week from Saturday. Is Gargano vs. Ciampa WrestleMania weekend's second most anticipated match? Is it time for another changing of the guard in both the women's division and the NXT Heavyweight Title division? Doc and JC converse on those and many other NXT topics.
|
|
The Doc Says...Analyzing Daniel Bryan's Return and Previewing NXT Takeover: New Orleans
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 3/27/18 (Injury Updates On Charlotte And Shane, Big Mania Match Officially Set, RusevMania?, Much More!)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA Young Lion's Cup Stage 1)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 3/26/18 (Shane McMahon Injured... Or Is He?, Did Undertaker Show Up?, Lesnar/Reigns, Much More!)
The Doc Says WrestleMania Special Part 2: Its Peaks, Highs, & Lows Since 2001
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '00
The Right Side of the Pond - Looking at the Return of Daniel Bryan
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Imp's Lesnar vs Reigns WrestleMania Retrospective
The Doc Says...The State of WWE Address Featuring MR. TITO (plus Taker-Cena and WrestleMania 34 Thoughts)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 3/20/18 (Daniel Bryan Is Cleared!... But What Does That Mean For #WrestleMania?, Zayn/Owens Story Rolls On, Nakamura/Styles Tension Rises, More!)