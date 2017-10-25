|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says..."A TLC Review, WWE Evaluation, Wild Theories, & Survivor Series"
By The Doc
Oct 25, 2017 - 8:45:13 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: If you think that something is holding WWE back from thriving, what do you think the main problem is?
This week, Rich Latta from SocialSuplex.Com and One Nation Radio joins to discuss the wild and whacky week that was for WWE, culminating in a TLC PPV last Sunday that looked very different on the night of than it did on paper just days prior. Were the changes a blessing in the end? How highly rated did they each consider Balor vs. Styles to be? What did they make of that main-event? Doc and Rich will also look ahead to Survivor Series and discuss the current state of WWE overall, with Rich revealing a theory that goes all the way back to Daniel Bryan's ascent ahead of WrestleMania XXX.
