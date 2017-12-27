|
Posted in:
Radio
The Doc Says...A Not So Obvious 2017 Wrestler of the Year, WWE Month-in-Review (Dec), Women's Rumble
By The Doc
Dec 27, 2017 - 8:47:11 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: In your opinion, who was the WWE Wrestler of the Year in 2017?
This week, The Doc closes the book on 2017 by naming the WWE Wrestler of the Year. FYI, he saw it as by no means clear cut compared to the last several years in which CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles were obvious picks. Doc will take you through his thorough analytic process, yielding the most logical result. To kick off the show, December 2017 will go under the microscope for its Match of the Month and Wrestler of the Month awards; and, in the final segment, Doc will discuss the huge announcement from last week regarding the first-ever women's Royal Rumble Match.
