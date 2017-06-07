LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
The Doc Says..."Joe's Spotlight, Women's Regression, Miz The Intercontinental-G.O.A.T., Ambrose Playing Catch-Up Again, & More
By The Doc
Jun 7, 2017 - 8:52:59 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you think that Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar will be any different from The Beast Mode standard?


This week, The Doc is joined by One Nation Radio and SocialSuplex.Com's Rich Latta. The dynamic duo have a lot of things to say about the Raw brand's latest offering: WWE Extreme Rules. They will discuss the direction of the Universal Title scene following last Sunday's Fatal 5-Way result, looking ahead to Great Balls of Fire, as well where the Cruiserweight division's top-level might go next with its creative mind-set. Additionally, the rest of the card's biggest talking points will be put under the microscope.


