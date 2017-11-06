|
Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says...Bret Hart's Incomparable In-Ring Legacy (Part 1) (at 2:30PM ET)
By The Doc
Nov 6, 2017 - 3:18:58 PM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What is the most underrated match of Bret Hart's career?
In their latest grand collaboration, The Doc and the gents from The Right Side of the Pond tackle both the greatest and most underrated matches from Bret "Hitman" Hart's outstanding library of work. Focusing specifically on his singles career, today's Part 1 of the two-part series finds Doc, Maverick, and Samuel 'Plan diving head-first into the bottom half of Bret's career greatest ten matches, sprinkling in their picks for the bouts that fly under history's radar along the way. If you love wrestling history and you love podcasts, this will be right up your alley!
