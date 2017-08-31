|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/ Special Guests: Rich Latta & James Boyd from One Nation Radio!
By theImplications
Aug 31, 2017 - 7:10:52 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp is joined by a different Special Guest! This week we welcome: Rich Latta and James Boyd from One Nation Radio!
- Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar is on!
- Did Cena and Reigns have the greatest promo of both of their careers?
- Jinder vs Shinsuke limps on.
- And Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reily stamp their mark on NXT!
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/ Special Guests: Rich Latta & James Boyd from One Nation Radio!
The Doc Says..."Better Save At Least One Mania Main-Event for WrestleMania Itself, NXT's Status, Braun Strowman"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 8/29/17 (#1 Contender Match Announced, Owens Is Owens, The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground Round Up)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 8/28/17 (Reigns/Cena Shoot-Out, Women's Championship Main Event, New IC Challenger Crowned, More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '98
The Right Side Of The Pond: Summerslam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Review
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE - Banned Beach Balls, BRRAAAAAUUUUUUN! and Bobby Roooo!
The Doc Says...Summerslam & Its Fall-Out, Cena vs. Reigns Later, Braun vs. Brock Now, Plus The Modern Day Mediocrity
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 8/22/17 (SD's New Direction Could Be Glorious, BIG Debut And Return, Help For The Tag Division?, Where Do We Go Now?)