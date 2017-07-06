Posted in: Radio Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: XanMan LIVE at 8ET! - New Japan Surfing in the USA, Great Balls & Roode vs Strong!
By theImplications
Jul 6, 2017 - 6:59:14 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome LOP's New Japan man XanMan!
- Was NJPW's first ever show in the United States a success?
- The annual G1 Climax Tournament starts in 11 days, what's likely to happen?
- Great Balls of Fire is this Sunday! Has Joe earned himself a surprise victory?
- John Ceeeennaaaa is back! Did we miss him?
- And Roode vs Strong for the NXT Championship!
