LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Triple R LIVE @8EST!
By theImplications
Jun 29, 2017 - 7:00:05 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome Triple R!

- Who's going to win Cuerto's Cup in Lucha Underground's Temple?

- LU wrestlers set to appear on TNA Slammiversary as well as CRASH wrestlers? Nothing could go wrong there.

- In WWE, RAW Women's Guantlet match, The second ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and Asuka vs Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing Match! Women are ruling the roost!

- And New Jaoan Pro Wrestling officially embark upon the US this weekend! A possibly HUGE moment for pro wrestling.

LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Triple R LIVE @8EST!

  • The Doc Says...The OVW Class of 2002's Place in History, Joe-Lesnar Feud of the Year?, Praise for Seth Rollins

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 6/27/17 (15 Years Of Cena, The Return Of A WrestleCrap Classic Match, New/Old Ms. Money In The Bank Crowned)

  • The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground & CHIKARA, featured!)

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW 6/26/17 (Does WWE Listen To Fan Reactions? Yes They Do, GBoF Is Slowly Becoming A Potentially Great Show,Women Steal The Evening, Entirely Too Many Balls)

  • LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Ultimate Triple H Retrospective (Part 1)

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '97 and The Peak of WCW

  • The Right Side Of The Pond: STOP BREAKING UP GOOD TAG TEAMS WWE ARGHHH

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling - BRRAAAUUUUNN, Ellsworth & Alistair Black. A.K.A. Why SmackDown's Currently in the Crapper

  • The Doc Says..."Smackdown Live Is In A Strange Place After WWE Money in the Bank" (w/ Dave Fenichel)




    		•