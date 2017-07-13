|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: The Doc LIVE at 8EST! Mae Young Classic, Reigns vs Joe, Kurt's Angle and NXT Debuts!
By theImplications
Jul 13, 2017 - 7:09:29 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome The Doc!
- Did Samoa Joe successfully cement himself into WWE's main event at GBOF?
- Are the Hardy's actually going Broken on Monday Night RAW?
- Is SmackDown's midcard outshining their main event?
- Bobby Fish debuts in NXT!
- And the first round of the Mae Young Classic records tonight!
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: The Doc LIVE at 8EST! Mae Young Classic, Reigns vs Joe, Kurt's Angle and NXT Debuts!
The Doc Says..."Great Expectations, Joe's Status, Double Turns, Summerslam, Angle's Comeback Match"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 7/11/17 (It's Sad To Say But... SmackDown Sucks, Battleground Shaping Up To Be Poo, Cena/Styles Begin Another Chapter, Breezango Are Best Part Of SD)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, ROH, & OTT Wrestling, featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW 7/10/17 (Exploring The Possibilities Of Angle's Big Announcement, Who Will Be #1 Contender?, Samoa Joe Is Fire Right Now, Bray On A Roll?)
LOP Radio Aftershock: Great Balls of Fire 2017
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '97 (The Death of the 4 Horsemen?)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Canadian Stampede Twentieth Anniversary Special
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: XanMan LIVE at 8ET! - New Japan Surfing in the USA, Great Balls & Roode vs Strong!
The Doc Says..."WWE Great Balls of Fire: Silly Name For A Stacked Card" (5-Star Preview)