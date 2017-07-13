LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: The Doc LIVE at 8EST! Mae Young Classic, Reigns vs Joe, Kurt's Angle and NXT Debuts!
By theImplications
Jul 13, 2017 - 7:09:29 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome The Doc!

- Did Samoa Joe successfully cement himself into WWE's main event at GBOF?

- Are the Hardy's actually going Broken on Monday Night RAW?

- Is SmackDown's midcard outshining their main event?

- Bobby Fish debuts in NXT!

- And the first round of the Mae Young Classic records tonight!

