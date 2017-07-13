

Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: The Doc LIVE at 8EST! Mae Young Classic, Reigns vs Joe, Kurt's Angle and NXT Debuts!

By

Jul 13, 2017 - 7:09:29 PM



By theImplications Jul 13, 2017 - 7:09:29 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome



- Did Samoa Joe successfully cement himself into WWE's main event at GBOF?



- Are the Hardy's actually going Broken on Monday Night RAW?



- Is SmackDown's midcard outshining their main event?



- Bobby Fish debuts in NXT!



- And the first round of the Mae Young Classic records tonight!



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome The Doc - Did Samoa Joe successfully cement himself into WWE's main event at GBOF?- Are the Hardy's actually going Broken on Monday Night RAW?- Is SmackDown's midcard outshining their main event?- Bobby Fish debuts in NXT!- And the first round of the Mae Young Classic records tonight!LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: