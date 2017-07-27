|
|
|
|
|
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Samuel Plan! - Why Has RAW Been So Great As Of Late?
By theImplications
Jul 27, 2017 - 2:03:48 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome Samuel Plan!
- RAW has been on fire in recent weeks, we go into a few of the reasons why.
- How are things shaping up for SummerSlam in regards to Monday Nights?
|
|
