Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Leaf! LIVE at 5:30EST/10:30BST! THIS is PROGRESS, Battleground & Great Britain Main Events NXT!
By theImplications
Jul 20, 2017 - 4:40:04 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome Leaf!
- Why PROGRESS Wrestling is one of the greatest promotions today.
- WWE Battleground is this Sunday! Will it suck, be alright or surprise?
- Did we just see the first step towards a Fatal Four Way for the Universal Championship at Summerslam?
- And in NXT, 'The Undefeated' Drew Galloway vs 'The Undefeated' Killian Dain!
