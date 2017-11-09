





Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Chris Harrington! LIVE at 8EST! From Jericho to Styles, Jesus, What a Week.

Nov 9, 2017 - 7:00:10 PM



LOP's



Jesus Christ, what a week, ey? Tonight we disscus:



- Chris Jericho's in New Japan! And he's facing Kenny Omega!



- Triple H popped up at UK indie show ICW!



- TNA Bound For Glory happened! Big debuts and big creative mistakes.



- The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs New Day!



- Pete Dunne's RAW debut!



- AJ Styles is the new WWE Champion!



- And then Owens & Zayn got taken off the European tour and sent home!



