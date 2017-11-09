|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Chris Harrington! LIVE at 8EST! From Jericho to Styles, Jesus, What a Week.
By theImplications
Nov 9, 2017 - 7:00:10 PM
LOP's Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp joined is joined by a special guest in the Burn seat, this week we welcome one half of the Wrestlenomics podcast: Chris Harrington!
Jesus Christ, what a week, ey? Tonight we disscus:
- Chris Jericho's in New Japan! And he's facing Kenny Omega!
- Triple H popped up at UK indie show ICW!
- TNA Bound For Glory happened! Big debuts and big creative mistakes.
- The S.H.I.E.L.D. vs New Day!
- Pete Dunne's RAW debut!
- AJ Styles is the new WWE Champion!
- And then Owens & Zayn got taken off the European tour and sent home!
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Chris Harrington! LIVE at 8EST! From Jericho to Styles, Jesus, What a Week.
The Doc Says...Styles Saves The WWE Title, Survivor Series Build Has Been Weird, WWE's "Win-Loss Record" Since 2002
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/7/17 (NEW WWE Champion Crowned But Why, And Where Do We Go From Here?, Survivor Series Chatter, Intergender Match, Much More!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/6/17 (Thoughts On Jericho/Omega, Title Change Has Major SS Implications, 3 Big Predictions (But Only One That's Likely), Braun vs Miz, Much More!)
Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says...Bret Hart's Incomparable In-Ring Legacy (Part 1) (at 2:30PM ET)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Souled Out '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/ Special Guest: Marissa McCool! - Warfare & War Games: The Build For Survivor Series & NXT TakeOver
The Doc Says..."Surviving 'Series Season, WWE Fans Regaining Youthful Exuberance, Emma's Release, My Favorite WWE Match, & More Answers To Mailbag Questions"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell's Halloween SmackDown Spook-tacular! (Super Special Spoopy Intro Song, Steve Eats Some Crow And Breaks Down Potential Survivor Series Swerves, Team SmackDown Takes Further Shape, Much More!)