|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! The No Mercy Hype Train!
By theImplications
Sep 21, 2017 - 2:09:08 PM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
Each week Imp is joined by a special guest, this week we welcome back Ash from Wrestling Shorts
Follow Ash on Twitter - @WrestlingShorts
Support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/wrestlingshorts
- The Doggy Rusev Show!
- No Mercy is this Sunday! Are we about to see a new Universal Champion crowned?
- Will John Cena vs Roman Reigns deliver on the big match feel?
- Is Doggy Rusev happy Handsome Rusev is now Elated Rusev?
LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
|
|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! The No Mercy Hype Train!
The Doc Says..."Summerslam Was The No Mercy Prequel, Cena Retiring?, Jinder Failing! (5-Star PPV Preview and more)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/19/17 (Women's Division Rebound?, Charlotte Returns, Racist Jinder Is Racist, More)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, WCPW, & AJPW featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 9/18/17 (Farewell To The Brain, No Mercy Predictions, The Jordan Experiment Continues)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Great American Bash '98
The Right Side of the Pond - Mae Young Classic, NXT, Raw and SDL Divas & KO
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST - Cruiserweight Retrospective 2017 w/Guest ColdKnowledge
The Doc Says..."Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon FTW, Mae Young Classic Thoughts, and, Eh, Undertaker vs. Cena Might Still Happen"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/12/17 (Vince Returns, Multiple Title Matches, Hell in a Cell Slowly Takes Shape)