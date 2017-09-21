





Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! The No Mercy Hype Train!

Sep 21, 2017



The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!



Each week Imp is joined by a special guest, this week we welcome back Ash from Wrestling Shorts



Follow Ash on Twitter - @WrestlingShorts



Support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/wrestlingshorts



- The Doggy Rusev Show!









- No Mercy is this Sunday! Are we about to see a new Universal Champion crowned?



- Will John Cena vs Roman Reigns deliver on the big match feel?



- Is Doggy Rusev happy Handsome Rusev is now Elated Rusev?



