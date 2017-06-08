LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts LIVE at 2EST/7BST! How YouTube's Ad Polciy on Wrestling is Affecting EVERYONE
By theImplications
Jun 8, 2017 - 12:58:54 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher a.k.a. TheImplications (WWE Awards! in the CF) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome Ash from Wrestling Shorts!

- Click here to support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon!

- Wrestling Shorts' Extreme Rules cartoon!




- Extreme Rules was this Sunday! Was it utter genius or complete bollocks?

- Samoa will be facing Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire! Does he feel like a credible threat?

- Money In The Bank is next week, who be winning that then?

- And YouTube has deemed all wrestling content to be non advertiser friendly, how hard has this hit promotions and creators?

LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts LIVE at 2EST/7BST! How YouTube's Ad Polciy on Wrestling is Affecting EVERYONE

  • The Doc Says..."Joe's Spotlight, Women's Regression, Miz The Intercontinental-G.O.A.T., Ambrose Playing Catch-Up Again, & More

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 6/6/17 (Did Jinder's Push Screw Rusev?, Lana Debuts And Gets A Big Opportunity, Did The Two Big Matches Deliver?)

  • The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, New Japan, PWG)

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW 6/5/17 (RAW Hits The Reset Button, Joe v Lesnar Push Begins, Bray Wyatt Is Underappreciated)

  • LOP Radio Aftershock: Extreme Rules 2017 (NEW #1 Contender, Will The Dream Match Live Up To Expectations?, Women's Match Disappoints Hugely, Full Show Recap, Grade And More!)

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '97

  • The Right Side Of The Pond: Extreme Rules Preview

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Special Guest JSR-13 LIVE at 9ET- Extreme Rules For Great Balls & What's Going On With IMPACT Wrestling?

  • LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."Raw Is Better Than SD, WWE Extreme Rules Will Prove It" (State of Raw Address & 5-Star PPV Preview)




    		•