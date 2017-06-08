

Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts LIVE at 2EST/7BST! How YouTube's Ad Polciy on Wrestling is Affecting EVERYONE

By

Jun 8, 2017 - 12:58:54 PM



By theImplications Jun 8, 2017 - 12:58:54 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher a.k.a. TheImplications (WWE Awards! in the CF) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome



- Click here to support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon!



- Wrestling Shorts' Extreme Rules cartoon!









- Extreme Rules was this Sunday! Was it utter genius or complete bollocks?



- Samoa will be facing Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire! Does he feel like a credible threat?



- Money In The Bank is next week, who be winning that then?



- And YouTube has deemed all wrestling content to be non advertiser friendly, how hard has this hit promotions and creators?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher a.k.a. TheImplications (WWE Awards! in the CF) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome Ash from Wrestling Shorts - Wrestling Shorts' Extreme Rules cartoon!- Extreme Rules was this Sunday! Was it utter genius or complete bollocks?- Samoa will be facing Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire! Does he feel like a credible threat?- Money In The Bank is next week, who be winning that then?- And YouTube has deemed all wrestling content to be non advertiser friendly, how hard has this hit promotions and creators?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: