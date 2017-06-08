Posted in:
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts LIVE at 2EST/7BST! How YouTube's Ad Polciy on Wrestling is Affecting EVERYONE
By theImplications
Jun 8, 2017 - 12:58:54 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own Matt Maher a.k.a. TheImplications (WWE Awards! in the CF) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp will be joined by a different Special Guest in the Burn Seat! This week we welcome ! Ash from Wrestling Shorts
- Click here to support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon!
- Wrestling Shorts' Extreme Rules cartoon!
VIDEO
- Extreme Rules was this Sunday! Was it utter genius or complete bollocks?
- Samoa will be facing Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire! Does he feel like a credible threat?
- Money In The Bank is next week, who be winning that then?
- And YouTube has deemed all wrestling content to be non advertiser friendly, how hard has this hit promotions and creators?
