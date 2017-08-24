

Radio Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE - Banned Beach Balls, BRRAAAAAUUUUUUN! and Bobby Roooo!

By

Aug 24, 2017 - 11:59:46 AM



By theImplications Aug 24, 2017 - 11:59:46 AM



The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!



Ash isn't very well, so cheer the man up and follow Wrestling Shorts on Twitter @WrestlingShorts



Support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/wrestlingshorts



- The Doggy Rusev Show!







- How strong was SummerSlam?



- Bobby Roooooo!



- And BRAAAUUUN vs Lesnar and Reigns vs Cena were set up on RAW! How good is that? Or were you more concerned with that ruddy beachball?



LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!Ash isn't very well, so cheer the man up and follow Wrestling Shorts on TwitterSupport Wrestling Shorts on Patreon here:- The Doggy Rusev Show!- How strong was SummerSlam?- Bobby Roooooo!- And BRAAAUUUN vs Lesnar and Reigns vs Cena were set up on RAW! How good is that? Or were you more concerned with that ruddy beachball?LOP Radio's official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter: