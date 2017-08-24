|
Radio
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE - Banned Beach Balls, BRRAAAAAUUUUUUN! and Bobby Roooo!
By theImplications
Aug 24, 2017 - 11:59:46 AM
The Lords of Pain's very own Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE!
Ash isn't very well, so cheer the man up and follow Wrestling Shorts on Twitter
Support Wrestling Shorts on Patreon here:
- The Doggy Rusev Show!
- How strong was SummerSlam?
- Bobby Roooooo!
- And BRAAAUUUN vs Lesnar and Reigns vs Cena were set up on RAW! How good is that? Or were you more concerned with that ruddy beachball?
