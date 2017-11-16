Posted in: Radio Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7GMT/2EST w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Survivor Series!
Nov 16, 2017
LOP's Matt Maher (a.k.a. TheImplications) jokes & moans over the last week of WWE! Each week Imp joined is joined by a special guest in the Burn seat, this week we welcome Ash from Wrestling Shorts!
Playing Best & Worst Case Scenarios! Going through the entire Survivor Series card and booking the show as best, and then as horrifically, as possible! Can YOU book it any worse? Could YOU book things any closer to perfection?