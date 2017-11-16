





Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7GMT/2EST w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Survivor Series!

Nov 16, 2017 - 1:00:57 PM



Playing Best & Worst Case Scenarios! Going through the entire Survivor Series card and booking the show as best, and then as horrifically, as possible! Can YOU book it any worse? Could YOU book things any closer to perfection?



